South Texas Money Management Ltd. Purchases New Position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (JNPR)

South Texas Money Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 343,641 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,423,000. South Texas Money Management Ltd. owned 0.10% of Juniper Networks at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Juniper Networks by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 11,027,697 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $302,379,000 after buying an additional 3,556,354 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Juniper Networks by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,010,606 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $301,911,000 after buying an additional 937,658 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its position in Juniper Networks by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,527,270 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $231,799,000 after buying an additional 417,542 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Juniper Networks by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,586,091 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $62,920,000 after buying an additional 332,390 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Juniper Networks by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,516,177 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $61,203,000 after buying an additional 611,723 shares during the period. 93.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JNPR opened at $27.74 on Friday. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.61 and a fifty-two week high of $29.95. The company has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 10.83%. Juniper Networks’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. equities analysts expect that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 31st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.62%.

JNPR has been the subject of several research reports. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Monday, April 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Juniper Networks and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Juniper Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised shares of Juniper Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.10.

In related news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.64, for a total transaction of $426,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vincent Molinaro sold 6,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $168,561.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,259. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,543 shares of company stock valued at $734,721. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers various routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy new high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that functions as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

