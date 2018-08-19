Southern Copper (SCCO) Receiving Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Analysis Finds

Media stories about Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Southern Copper earned a media sentiment score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the basic materials company an impact score of 47.4722947963606 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of SCCO stock opened at $43.63 on Friday. Southern Copper has a one year low of $38.34 and a one year high of $58.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Get Southern Copper alerts:

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.11). Southern Copper had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 15.50%. equities research analysts forecast that Southern Copper will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. This is an increase from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 6th.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SCCO shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Southern Copper in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Southern Copper to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. Finally, Scotiabank set a $40.00 price target on shares of Southern Copper and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.31.

In other news, EVP Quintanilla Daniel Muniz sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.20, for a total transaction of $81,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Southern Copper Company Profile

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, and Ecuador. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

Featured Article: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.