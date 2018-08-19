SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) Shares Bought by HL Financial Services LLC

HL Financial Services LLC lifted its position in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) by 96.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,802 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,319 shares during the quarter. HL Financial Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF were worth $413,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter.

SRLN stock opened at $47.17 on Friday. SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $46.74 and a 12-month high of $47.69.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 2nd were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 1st. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%.

