SportyCo (SPF) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $97,743.00

SportyCo (CURRENCY:SPF) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. One SportyCo token can currently be bought for about $0.0119 or 0.00000187 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, ChaoEX, HitBTC and Livecoin. SportyCo has a total market cap of $630,508.00 and $97,743.00 worth of SportyCo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, SportyCo has traded up 3.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SportyCo alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00005278 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003561 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015725 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000341 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.34 or 0.00303061 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.98 or 0.00156340 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000211 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00012003 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00036001 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About SportyCo

SportyCo’s launch date was September 27th, 2017. SportyCo’s total supply is 70,673,454 tokens and its circulating supply is 52,827,425 tokens. SportyCo’s official website is www.sportyco.io. SportyCo’s official Twitter account is @sportyfi_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SportyCo is /r/SportyFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for SportyCo is news.sportyco.io.

Buying and Selling SportyCo

SportyCo can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, OKEx, ChaoEX, HitBTC, Coinbe and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SportyCo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SportyCo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SportyCo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SportyCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SportyCo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.