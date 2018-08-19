SSR Mining (SSRM) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded SSR Mining from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. TheStreet downgraded SSR Mining from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SSR Mining from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.50.

Shares of SSR Mining stock opened at $8.71 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 25.62 and a beta of -0.46. SSR Mining has a 52 week low of $7.64 and a 52 week high of $11.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 10.40 and a quick ratio of 7.60.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $104.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.90 million. SSR Mining had a return on equity of 2.50% and a net margin of 4.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that SSR Mining will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SSRM. Global X Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in SSR Mining in the first quarter worth $22,978,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in SSR Mining by 11.5% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,953,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $153,158,000 after buying an additional 1,642,024 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in SSR Mining by 69.2% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,349,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,166,000 after buying an additional 961,179 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in SSR Mining by 919.2% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 499,413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,803,000 after buying an additional 450,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. purchased a new stake in SSR Mining in the first quarter worth $4,320,000. 49.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SSR Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its projects include the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; and the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada.

