State Bank Financial (STBZ) Earns Daily Media Impact Rating of 0.12

News articles about State Bank Financial (NASDAQ:STBZ) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group ranks the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. State Bank Financial earned a daily sentiment score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the financial services provider an impact score of 46.8322318705429 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Several research analysts have commented on STBZ shares. BidaskClub raised shares of State Bank Financial from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. FIG Partners reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of State Bank Financial in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of State Bank Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of State Bank Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 14th. Finally, Gabelli downgraded shares of State Bank Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. State Bank Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.08.

Shares of NASDAQ STBZ traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.75. 111,107 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 238,025. State Bank Financial has a 52 week low of $25.41 and a 52 week high of $35.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.88.

State Bank Financial (NASDAQ:STBZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.07). State Bank Financial had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 20.06%. The company had revenue of $67.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.60 million. analysts forecast that State Bank Financial will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

State Bank Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for State Bank and Trust Company that provides various community banking services to individuals and businesses. The company's deposit products and services include checking, commercial operating, savings and money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as short- to longer-term certificates of deposit, commercial and consumer demand deposit, and savings and time deposit products.

