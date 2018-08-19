State of Wisconsin Investment Board Grows Stake in Schneider National Inc (SNDR)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in Schneider National Inc (NYSE:SNDR) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 409,313 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,313 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Schneider National were worth $11,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schneider National in the second quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Schneider National in the second quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schneider National in the first quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schneider National in the second quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Schneider National in the first quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNDR opened at $26.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.44, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.89. Schneider National Inc has a 1 year low of $20.91 and a 1 year high of $30.52.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Schneider National had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Schneider National Inc will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. Schneider National’s payout ratio is 25.53%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Schneider National from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Schneider National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 29th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Schneider National from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Schneider National from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Schneider National currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.67.

In related news, insider Steven J. Matheys sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.95, for a total transaction of $808,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 778,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,991,274.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 43.46% of the company’s stock.

Schneider National Profile

Schneider National, Inc, a transportation and logistics services company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics solutions in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van equipment; and bulk, temperature-controlled, final mile delivery, and customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

