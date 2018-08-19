Steem (STEEM) Hits Market Cap of $256.44 Million

Steem (CURRENCY:STEEM) traded up 3.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. One Steem coin can currently be purchased for about $0.94 or 0.00014367 BTC on popular exchanges including Bithumb, OpenLedger DEX, HitBTC and RuDEX. Steem has a total market cap of $256.44 million and $1.41 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Steem has traded down 3.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,530.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $573.41 or 0.08807705 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 46.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00028788 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $137.62 or 0.02113970 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00067611 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00004321 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002139 BTC.

ATBCoin (ATB) traded up 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00001053 BTC.

UnbreakableCoin (UNB) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003372 BTC.

About Steem

STEEM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 4th, 2015. Steem’s total supply is 291,146,761 coins and its circulating supply is 274,172,667 coins. Steem’s official website is steem.com. The Reddit community for Steem is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Steem

Steem can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: RuDEX, GOPAX, Upbit, OpenLedger DEX, Huobi, HitBTC, Poloniex, Binance, Bittrex and Bithumb. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

