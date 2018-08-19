Stifel Nicolaus Reiterates “$34.00” Price Target for The Ensign Group (ENSG)

Stifel Nicolaus set a $34.00 target price on The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ENSG. BidaskClub raised The Ensign Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on The Ensign Group to $42.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Ensign Group from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Stephens reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of The Ensign Group in a report on Sunday, August 5th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of The Ensign Group in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $36.50.

The Ensign Group stock opened at $37.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The Ensign Group has a 52 week low of $19.40 and a 52 week high of $40.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.98, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.62.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 3.61%. The firm had revenue of $496.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that The Ensign Group will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 30th were issued a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 28th. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is presently 15.00%.

In other The Ensign Group news, insider Christopher R. Christensen sold 84,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.65, for a total value of $3,180,370.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 3,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $114,555.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 124,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,349,205. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 110,726 shares of company stock valued at $4,152,374 over the last three months. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENSG. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in The Ensign Group by 147.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 118,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,617,000 after acquiring an additional 70,382 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in The Ensign Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Ensign Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $541,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in The Ensign Group by 4.3% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,541,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,045,000 after acquiring an additional 268,181 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in The Ensign Group by 16.6% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 301,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,927,000 after acquiring an additional 42,867 shares during the period. 83.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Transitional and Skilled Services; Assisted and Independent Living Services; and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment offers a range of medical, nursing, rehabilitative, and pharmacy services, as well as routine services, including daily dietary, social, and recreational services to Medicaid, private pay, managed care, and Medicare payors.

