STMicroelectronics (STM) PT Set at €16.50 by UBS Group

STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) has been given a €16.50 ($18.75) price objective by analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Friday, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the semiconductor producer’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 16.96% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays set a €25.00 ($28.41) price target on STMicroelectronics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a €27.00 ($30.68) price target on STMicroelectronics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €21.50 ($24.43) price target on STMicroelectronics and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank set a €20.00 ($22.73) price target on STMicroelectronics and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, Cfra set a €25.80 ($29.32) price target on STMicroelectronics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €21.42 ($24.34).

Get STMicroelectronics alerts:

Shares of STMicroelectronics stock opened at €19.87 ($22.58) on Friday. STMicroelectronics has a twelve month low of €12.40 ($14.09) and a twelve month high of €21.45 ($24.38).

About STMicroelectronics

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products worldwide. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The company offers a range of products, including discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full-custom and semi-custom devices, and application-specific standard products for analog, digital, and mixed-signal applications, as well as silicon chips and smartcards.

Read More: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.