StorageVault Canada (SVI) PT Raised to C$3.25

StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI) had its price target lifted by research analysts at TD Securities from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 25.00% from the stock’s previous close.

SVI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cormark boosted their target price on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$3.25 to C$3.40 in a research note on Friday, July 27th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$3.40 to C$3.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Industrial Alliance Securities boosted their target price on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a C$2.50 target price on shares of StorageVault Canada and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd.

StorageVault Canada stock opened at C$2.60 on Friday. StorageVault Canada has a 52-week low of C$2.03 and a 52-week high of C$2.85.

About StorageVault Canada

StorageVault Canada Inc owns, operates, and leases storage space for individual and commercial customers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Self Storage and Portable Storage. It operates a network of 149 stores, including 90 company owned stores and 59 stores owned by third parties under the Access Storage, Depotium Mini-Entrepots, Sentinel Storage, and Storage For Your Life brands.

