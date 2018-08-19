Strs Ohio Purchases 24,816 Shares of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class B (FOX)

Strs Ohio boosted its position in Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class B (NASDAQ:FOX) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 255,006 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,816 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class B were worth $12,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class B in the 2nd quarter valued at $240,000. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class B in the 2nd quarter valued at $245,000. FineMark National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class B in the 2nd quarter valued at $248,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its holdings in Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class B by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 6,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new position in Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class B in the 2nd quarter valued at $264,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.61% of the company’s stock.

Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class B stock opened at $44.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class B has a 52 week low of $24.30 and a 52 week high of $49.65. The firm has a market cap of $83.22 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.20.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%.

In other Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class B news, insider Lachlan K. Murdoch purchased 137,801 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.48 per share, with a total value of $6,267,189.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 39.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FOX. BidaskClub cut Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class B from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. ValuEngine raised Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class B from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd.

Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified media and entertainment company primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through Cable Network Programming, Television, and Filmed Entertainment segments.

