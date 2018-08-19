Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $1.38 Million Stake in iShares MSCI Chile ETF (ECH)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH) by 229.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,010 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,910 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Chile ETF were worth $1,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Chile ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $304,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Chile ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,346,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Chile ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,615,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Chile ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,689,000.

Get iShares MSCI Chile ETF alerts:

ECH stock opened at $44.08 on Friday. iShares MSCI Chile ETF has a 12-month low of $41.34 and a 12-month high of $56.53.

About iShares MSCI Chile ETF

iShares MSCI Chile Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Chile Capped Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Chile Investable Market Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance in Chile.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Chile ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Chile ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.