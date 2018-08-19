Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $648,000 Holdings in Cemex SAB de CV (CX)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX) by 13.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 98,755 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,430 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Cemex SAB de CV were worth $648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cemex SAB de CV by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 166,301 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 7,448 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank boosted its position in Cemex SAB de CV by 96.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 16,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Holistic Financial Partners boosted its position in Cemex SAB de CV by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 34,008 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 8,416 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Cemex SAB de CV by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,748 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 9,108 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Cemex SAB de CV by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 90,772 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 12,299 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cemex SAB de CV stock opened at $6.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.37, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.37. Cemex SAB de CV has a fifty-two week low of $5.72 and a fifty-two week high of $9.54.

Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The construction company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter. Cemex SAB de CV had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 4.23%. equities analysts anticipate that Cemex SAB de CV will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Santander upgraded Cemex SAB de CV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cemex SAB de CV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. HSBC lowered Cemex SAB de CV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Cemex SAB de CV from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Longbow Research lowered Cemex SAB de CV from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.29.

Cemex SAB de CV Profile

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, clinker, and other construction materials. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks and roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products comprising rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

