Sunbelt Securities Inc. Boosts Stake in ISHARES Tr/CORE MSCI TOTAL INT (IXUS)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ISHARES Tr/CORE MSCI TOTAL INT (BMV:IXUS) by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,277 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,405 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in ISHARES Tr/CORE MSCI TOTAL INT were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its position in ISHARES Tr/CORE MSCI TOTAL INT by 1,134.8% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 996,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,813,000 after purchasing an additional 915,710 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in ISHARES Tr/CORE MSCI TOTAL INT by 5,969.6% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 795,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,383,000 after purchasing an additional 782,316 shares during the period. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. acquired a new position in ISHARES Tr/CORE MSCI TOTAL INT during the second quarter valued at $28,003,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in ISHARES Tr/CORE MSCI TOTAL INT by 14.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,647,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,165,000 after purchasing an additional 332,233 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in ISHARES Tr/CORE MSCI TOTAL INT during the second quarter valued at $5,453,000.

Get ISHARES Tr/CORE MSCI TOTAL INT alerts:

IXUS opened at $59.17 on Friday. ISHARES Tr/CORE MSCI TOTAL INT has a fifty-two week low of $1,050.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1,260.00.

Recommended Story: What is the NASDAQ?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ISHARES Tr/CORE MSCI TOTAL INT (BMV:IXUS).

Receive News & Ratings for ISHARES Tr/CORE MSCI TOTAL INT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ISHARES Tr/CORE MSCI TOTAL INT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.