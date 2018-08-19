Sunbelt Securities Inc. Has $1.04 Million Stake in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (BRG)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) by 86.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,155 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. owned 0.49% of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A worth $1,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BRG. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A by 379.2% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 888,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,555,000 after acquiring an additional 703,337 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,715,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A by 98.1% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 485,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,124,000 after acquiring an additional 240,274 shares during the last quarter. RMR Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A by 15.8% during the second quarter. RMR Advisors LLC now owns 406,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,625,000 after acquiring an additional 55,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A by 4.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 349,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,973,000 after acquiring an additional 14,884 shares during the last quarter. 34.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BRG opened at $9.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 304.45, a current ratio of 304.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A has a 12 month low of $7.02 and a 12 month high of $11.81.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.54). Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A had a negative return on equity of 98.46% and a negative net margin of 129.33%. The firm had revenue of $44.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.70 million.

In other news, CIO James G. Babb III bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.31 per share, with a total value of $33,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,310. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Boenning Scattergood set a $11.00 price target on Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A in a research report on Friday, June 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.30.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc (NYSE American: BRG) is a real estate investment trust that focuses on developing and acquiring a diversified portfolio of institutional-quality highly amenitized live/work/play apartment communities in demographically attractive knowledge economy growth markets to appeal to the renter by choice.

