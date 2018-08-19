Sunbelt Securities Inc. Has $2.24 Million Stake in AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 10,550 shares during the period. AGNC Investment makes up approximately 1.3% of Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $2,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in AGNC Investment by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,382,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,695,000 after purchasing an additional 50,900 shares during the period. Cue Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in AGNC Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $448,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in AGNC Investment by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 763,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,192,000 after purchasing an additional 16,020 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in AGNC Investment by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,365,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $192,696,000 after acquiring an additional 2,574,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund bought a new stake in AGNC Investment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Institutional investors own 55.65% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment stock opened at $19.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 0.02. AGNC Investment Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $17.84 and a fifty-two week high of $21.94.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $177.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.15 million. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 134.01%. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. analysts forecast that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a aug 18 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.80%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut AGNC Investment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.25 price objective (down from $21.25) on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on AGNC Investment from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “$19.11” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. ValuEngine cut AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on AGNC Investment from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.46.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

