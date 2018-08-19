Superior Gold (SGI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Superior Gold (CVE:SGI) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 21st. Analysts expect Superior Gold to post earnings of C$0.05 per share for the quarter.

Shares of SGI opened at C$1.22 on Friday. Superior Gold has a 1 year low of C$0.85 and a 1 year high of C$1.62.

Get Superior Gold alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SGI. TD Securities set a C$2.25 price target on shares of Superior Gold and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. M Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Superior Gold in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd.

Superior Gold Company Profile

Superior Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold resource properties. Its principal asset is the Plutonic gold Mine that is located approximately 800km north east of Perth, Western Australia. The company was formerly known as 2525908 Ontario Inc and changed its name to Superior Gold Inc December 2016.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Superior Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.