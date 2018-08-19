Syndax Pharmaceuticals (SNDX) vs. Ophthotech (OPHT) Head-To-Head Comparison

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: OPHT) and Ophthotech (NASDAQ:OPHT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Syndax Pharmaceuticals alerts:

70.5% of Syndax Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.1% of Ophthotech shares are held by institutional investors. 15.9% of Syndax Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of Ophthotech shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Syndax Pharmaceuticals and Ophthotech, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Syndax Pharmaceuticals 0 0 3 0 3.00 Ophthotech 1 2 0 0 1.67

Syndax Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus price target of $31.33, indicating a potential upside of 336.40%. Ophthotech has a consensus price target of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 67.36%. Given Syndax Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Syndax Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Ophthotech.

Volatility and Risk

Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.09, indicating that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ophthotech has a beta of 1.31, indicating that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Syndax Pharmaceuticals and Ophthotech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Syndax Pharmaceuticals -3,190.51% -80.35% -59.12% Ophthotech N/A 480.74% 91.25%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Syndax Pharmaceuticals and Ophthotech’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Syndax Pharmaceuticals $2.11 million 79.46 -$60.80 million ($2.90) -2.48 Ophthotech $209.98 million 0.41 $114.20 million $3.17 0.75

Ophthotech has higher revenue and earnings than Syndax Pharmaceuticals. Syndax Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ophthotech, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Ophthotech beats Syndax Pharmaceuticals on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Syndax Pharmaceuticals

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for various cancer indications. The company's lead product candidate is Entinostat, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hormone receptor positive or HR+, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 negative or HER2-, and breast cancer; and Phase 1b/2 clinical trial. It also develops SNDX-6352, an immunoglobulin G subclass 4 isotype that binds to the ligand binding domain of CSF-1R, blocking the binding and consequent activation by natural ligands interleukin-34 and colony stimulating factor-1, and disrupting tumor-associated macrophages activity. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has clinical collaborations with MSD International GmbH, Genentech, Inc., Merck KGaA, Pfizer, and AstraZeneca; collaborative research and development agreement with National Cancer Institute; clinical trial agreement with Eastern Cooperative Oncology Group; and license agreement with Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

About Ophthotech

Ophthotech Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies to treat ophthalmic diseases, with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. The company is developing Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5, for dry and wet forms of age-related macular degeneration, a disorder of the central portion of the retina known as the macula. Ophthotech Corporation has a research agreement with the University of Massachusetts Medical School to utilize the minigene therapy approach and novel gene delivery technologies to target retinal diseases. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.