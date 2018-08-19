Systematic Financial Management LP Purchases 76,303 Shares of Entegris Inc (ENTG)

Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its position in shares of Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 20.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 453,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 76,303 shares during the quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP owned approximately 0.32% of Entegris worth $15,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its position in Entegris by 1,797.3% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 155,127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 146,951 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Entegris during the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Signition LP acquired a new position in Entegris during the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Entegris during the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Entegris during the first quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ENTG opened at $32.40 on Friday. Entegris Inc has a 52 week low of $23.05 and a 52 week high of $39.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 3.79. The firm has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 22.50, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.42.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.04. Entegris had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 24.90%. The business had revenue of $383.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Entegris Inc will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Entegris’s payout ratio is currently 19.44%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ENTG shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Entegris from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Entegris in a research report on Friday, June 8th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Entegris from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

In other news, Director Brian F. Sullivan sold 5,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.65, for a total transaction of $188,124.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 103,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,785,725.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 24,318 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.01, for a total transaction of $900,009.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 85,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,175,309.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 45,474 shares of company stock worth $1,663,781. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM), Microcontamination Control (MC), and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

