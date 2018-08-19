Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (TSM) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Nomura raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a neutral rating to a positive rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a neutral rating to a positive rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Shares of TSM opened at $40.13 on Friday. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. has a fifty-two week low of $35.35 and a fifty-two week high of $46.57. The company has a market cap of $212.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a net margin of 34.74% and a return on equity of 23.10%. The firm had revenue of $233.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 56,872,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,079,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564,185 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 44,674,092 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,633,286,000 after buying an additional 2,367,792 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 34,189,101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,249,954,000 after buying an additional 320,062 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 32,958,241 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,320,838,000 after buying an additional 242,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management CA boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management CA now owns 21,544,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $942,803,000 after buying an additional 930,897 shares in the last quarter. 19.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

