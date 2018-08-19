Talanx (TLX) Given a €34.80 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €34.80 ($39.55) price target on Talanx (ETR:TLX) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on TLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €39.80 ($45.23) target price on Talanx and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. HSBC set a €40.20 ($45.68) target price on Talanx and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Baader Bank set a €34.00 ($38.64) target price on Talanx and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of Talanx in a report on Friday, May 11th. Finally, Societe Generale set a €41.00 ($46.59) price target on Talanx and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €37.94 ($43.12).

Shares of TLX stock opened at €31.18 ($35.43) on Wednesday. Talanx has a 1-year low of €30.66 ($34.84) and a 1-year high of €37.32 ($42.41).

Talanx Aktiengesellschaft provides insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company offers life, casualty, liability, motor, aviation, legal protection, fire, burglary and theft, water damage, plate glass, windstorm, comprehensive householders, comprehensive home-owners, hail, livestock, engineering, omnium, marine, business interruption, travel assistance, aviation and space liability, financial lines, and other property insurance, as well as coverage for fire and fire loss of profits insurance.

