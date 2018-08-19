Tarena International (TEDU) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 20th.

Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 4th. The business services provider reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $63.89 million during the quarter. Tarena International had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 1.25%. On average, analysts expect Tarena International to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:TEDU opened at $8.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $493.01 million, a P/E ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 1.00. Tarena International has a fifty-two week low of $7.11 and a fifty-two week high of $18.74.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tarena International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tarena International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. CLSA lowered shares of Tarena International from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Tarena International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. Tarena International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.21.

Tarena International Company Profile

Tarena International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides professional education services through full-time and part-time classes in the People's Republic of China. It offers education courses in 13 information technology (IT) subjects, such as Java, .NET, C++, software testing, embedded, PHP, Android, iOS, Linux and network engineering, Big Data, Web front-end development, VR/AR, and Python; and 3 non-IT subjects, including digital art, online sales and marketing, and accounting through live distance instruction, classroom-based tutoring, and online learning modules.

