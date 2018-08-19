TD Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 58,800 National Bank Holdings Corp (NBHC)

TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of National Bank Holdings Corp (NYSE:NBHC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 58,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,269,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of National Bank by 3.6% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 49,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,661,000 after buying an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of National Bank by 17.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 1,718 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of National Bank by 60.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 2,216 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of National Bank by 0.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 331,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,032,000 after buying an additional 2,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of National Bank by 6.6% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 40,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,333,000 after buying an additional 2,472 shares in the last quarter. 93.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NBHC stock opened at $40.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. National Bank Holdings Corp has a 12 month low of $30.25 and a 12 month high of $40.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.17, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.79.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.09. National Bank had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The company had revenue of $68.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that National Bank Holdings Corp will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

In other National Bank news, Director Robert E. Dean sold 2,486 shares of National Bank stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.65, for a total transaction of $101,055.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,039,176.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Zsolt K. Bessko sold 9,450 shares of National Bank stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.70, for a total transaction of $365,715.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,879 shares in the company, valued at $1,543,317.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 114,844 shares of company stock worth $4,598,746 over the last ninety days. 6.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NBHC has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of National Bank in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Bank from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on shares of National Bank from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Hovde Group set a $40.00 price target on shares of National Bank and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.33.

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

