TD Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (USPH)

TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) by 28.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy were worth $2,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $268,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on USPH. Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, Sidoti cut shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.50.

Shares of NYSE:USPH opened at $114.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 54.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.50 and a twelve month high of $118.75.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $115.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.77 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 13th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.23%.

In other news, CFO Lawrance W. Mcafee sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.59, for a total transaction of $358,329.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Christopher J. Reading sold 1,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.29, for a total transaction of $143,269.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,304 shares of company stock valued at $2,687,237 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

