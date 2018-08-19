TD Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in Pra Group Inc (PRAA)

TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Pra Group Inc (NASDAQ:PRAA) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 61,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pra Group were worth $2,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in Pra Group by 166.0% in the first quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,621,684 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,000 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Pra Group in the first quarter valued at about $27,446,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Pra Group by 380.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 286,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,868,000 after purchasing an additional 227,126 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Pra Group by 44.2% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 683,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,989,000 after purchasing an additional 209,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Pra Group in the first quarter valued at about $6,212,000.

In other Pra Group news, insider Laura White sold 3,593 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $150,906.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Geir Olsen sold 48,725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.62, for a total value of $1,881,759.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 209,830 shares of company stock valued at $8,130,345 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Pra Group in a report on Thursday, May 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Pra Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $35.00 price objective on Pra Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Pra Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

Shares of Pra Group stock opened at $37.05 on Friday. Pra Group Inc has a 1 year low of $25.72 and a 1 year high of $43.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 1.50.

Pra Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. Pra Group had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 16.81%. The company had revenue of $221.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.17 million. sell-side analysts predict that Pra Group Inc will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pra Group Company Profile

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas and Europe. It is involved in the acquisition of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit grantors, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

