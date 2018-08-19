Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America Has $734,000 Position in New Senior Investment Group Inc (SNR)

Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America decreased its position in shares of New Senior Investment Group Inc (NYSE:SNR) by 10.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 97,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,428 shares during the quarter. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America owned approximately 0.12% of New Senior Investment Group worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in New Senior Investment Group by 177.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 209,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 133,908 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in New Senior Investment Group by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 254,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 18,120 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in New Senior Investment Group by 65.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 113,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 45,010 shares in the last quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in New Senior Investment Group by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 1,397,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,429,000 after purchasing an additional 453,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in New Senior Investment Group by 186.6% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 362,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,965,000 after purchasing an additional 236,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.28% of the company’s stock.

Get New Senior Investment Group alerts:

New Senior Investment Group stock opened at $6.52 on Friday. New Senior Investment Group Inc has a twelve month low of $6.10 and a twelve month high of $9.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a current ratio of 3.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $526.57 million, a PE ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 0.49.

New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.30). New Senior Investment Group had a negative return on equity of 7.11% and a negative net margin of 7.82%. The business had revenue of $108.85 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. equities analysts forecast that New Senior Investment Group Inc will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 6th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.98%. New Senior Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.23%.

SNR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New Senior Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of New Senior Investment Group in a research note on Monday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of New Senior Investment Group from $8.00 to $7.30 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of New Senior Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.85.

New Senior Investment Group Profile

New Senior Investment Group (NYSE: SNR) is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust with a diversified portfolio of senior housing properties located across the United States. As of March 31, 2018, New Senior is one of the largest owners of senior housing properties, with 133 properties across 37 states.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for New Senior Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Senior Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.