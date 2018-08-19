Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America Purchases Shares of 85,302 Alexander & Baldwin Inc (ALEX)

Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America purchased a new position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin Inc (NYSE:ALEX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 85,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,005,000. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America owned 0.12% of Alexander & Baldwin as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALEX. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 382.8% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 37,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 29,394 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 234,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,415,000 after purchasing an additional 47,022 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 81.6% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 3,917 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 125,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,893,000 after purchasing an additional 28,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanson McClain Inc. increased its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 7,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares in the last quarter. 73.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director W Allen Doane, Jr. sold 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.14, for a total value of $260,325.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stanley M. Kuriyama sold 6,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.67, for a total value of $136,521.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 387,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,397,970.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,150 shares of company stock worth $702,900 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ALEX opened at $24.01 on Friday. Alexander & Baldwin Inc has a twelve month low of $20.83 and a twelve month high of $46.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.09). Alexander & Baldwin had a return on equity of 6.28% and a net margin of 58.20%. The business had revenue of $112.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. Alexander & Baldwin’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Alexander & Baldwin from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th.

Alexander & Baldwin

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc is Hawai`i's premier commercial real estate company and the state's foremost owner of grocery-anchored retail centers. With a portfolio of approximately 87,000 acres in Hawai`i, A&B is the state's fourth largest private landowner. A&B is a fully integrated real estate investment trust and owns, operates and manages 3.3 million square feet of primarily retail and industrial space in Hawai`i.

