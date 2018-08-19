Tele Columbus AG (TC1) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Tele Columbus AG (ETR:TC1) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €7.90 ($8.98).

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TC1 shares. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €7.30 ($8.30) price objective on Tele Columbus and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Barclays set a €7.50 ($8.52) price objective on Tele Columbus and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 18th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €6.00 ($6.82) price objective on Tele Columbus and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a €8.40 ($9.55) price objective on Tele Columbus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. Finally, Commerzbank set a €6.50 ($7.39) price objective on Tele Columbus and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd.

TC1 stock traded down €0.94 ($1.07) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching €2.58 ($2.93). 3,637,568 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,830. Tele Columbus has a 52 week low of €7.96 ($9.05) and a 52 week high of €10.40 ($11.82).

Tele Columbus Company Profile

Tele Columbus AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates cable networks in Germany. It operates through two segments, TV and Internet and Telephony. The TV segment offers analogue and digital TV and radio services, as well as premium TV packages that comprise approximately 75 additional digital TV programs.

