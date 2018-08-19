Telecom Argentina (TEO) Earning Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Report Shows

News articles about Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Telecom Argentina earned a news impact score of 0.06 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the utilities provider an impact score of 44.8051531963937 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Several research firms recently commented on TEO. ValuEngine cut Telecom Argentina from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. TheStreet cut Telecom Argentina from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Telecom Argentina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Telecom Argentina from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.50.

Shares of NYSE TEO opened at $17.57 on Friday. Telecom Argentina has a 52-week low of $16.72 and a 52-week high of $40.19. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.47.

Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Telecom Argentina had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 11.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter. equities research analysts predict that Telecom Argentina will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Telecom Argentina SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Argentina and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Fixed Services, Personal Mobile Services, and Núcleo Mobile Services. It offers telephone services, including local, domestic, and international long-distance telephone services, as well as public telephone services; interconnection services, such as access, termination, and long-distance transport of calls; and data transmission and Internet services comprising broadband, Internet dedicated lines, private networks, national and international video streaming, transportation of radio and TV signals, and video conferencing services.

