Texas Roadhouse Inc (TXRH) Holdings Increased by Intrust Bank NA

Intrust Bank NA raised its holdings in Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,063 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TXRH. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,064 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,298 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,232 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 104,887 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. lifted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 224,405 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

Shares of TXRH opened at $66.10 on Friday. Texas Roadhouse Inc has a 52-week low of $44.29 and a 52-week high of $70.86. The company has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.58.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.05). Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The business had revenue of $629.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse Inc will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

TXRH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. BidaskClub raised Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Texas Roadhouse from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reduced their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Maxim Group lowered Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.02.

Texas Roadhouse Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of February 20, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 550 restaurants. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

Further Reading: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.