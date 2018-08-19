Textainer Group (TGH) Earns Daily News Impact Score of 0.06

Headlines about Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) have trended somewhat positive on Sunday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Textainer Group earned a media sentiment score of 0.06 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the transportation company an impact score of 47.2134759487627 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TGH. ValuEngine raised shares of Textainer Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Textainer Group in a report on Monday, April 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Textainer Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Textainer Group from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.50.

Textainer Group stock traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.25. 134,772 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 225,043. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. Textainer Group has a fifty-two week low of $13.50 and a fifty-two week high of $26.50. The company has a market cap of $802.22 million, a PE ratio of 34.76 and a beta of 2.67.

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The transportation company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.05). Textainer Group had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 5.58%. The business had revenue of $140.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.41 million. research analysts forecast that Textainer Group will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

Textainer Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, ownership, management, leasing, and disposal of a fleet of intermodal containers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The company owns and leases standard dry freight containers, refrigerated, and other special-purpose containers.

