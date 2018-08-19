The Coca-Cola Co (KO) Shares Bought by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 135,680 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,441 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $5,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Princeton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter worth about $101,000. WP Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter worth about $107,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth about $160,000. 65.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

In other The Coca-Cola news, VP Kathy N. Waller sold 48,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.45, for a total value of $2,246,043.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 200,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,323,676.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John Murphy sold 111,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.46, for a total value of $5,178,803.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 196,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,121,817.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 215,822 shares of company stock valued at $10,027,727. 1.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE KO opened at $46.60 on Friday. The Coca-Cola Co has a 52 week low of $41.45 and a 52 week high of $48.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.79.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 40.68% and a net margin of 7.18%. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.68%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KO. TheStreet raised The Coca-Cola from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Gabelli reissued a “hold” rating on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Coca-Cola from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Morningstar set a $49.00 price objective on The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.75.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juices; juice, dairy, and plant?based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.