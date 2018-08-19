TherapeuticsMD (TXMD) Given a $11.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $11.00 target price on TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of TherapeuticsMD from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Oppenheimer set a $14.00 price target on shares of TherapeuticsMD and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. BidaskClub cut shares of TherapeuticsMD from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of TherapeuticsMD from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.75.

Shares of TXMD opened at $5.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.57 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 7.88 and a quick ratio of 7.79. TherapeuticsMD has a 12 month low of $4.34 and a 12 month high of $7.66.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 million. TherapeuticsMD had a negative return on equity of 80.75% and a negative net margin of 582.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. sell-side analysts anticipate that TherapeuticsMD will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of TherapeuticsMD in the second quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of TherapeuticsMD in the first quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 96.3% in the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 31,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 15,600 shares during the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of TherapeuticsMD in the second quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 33,787.3% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 37,166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.13% of the company’s stock.

TherapeuticsMD Company Profile

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a women's health care product company. Its pipeline of hormone therapy drug candidates include TX-001HR, a combination of estradiol and progesterone drug candidate under clinical trials for the treatment of moderate to severe vasomotor symptoms due to menopause; TX-002HR, a natural progesterone formulation for the treatment of secondary amenorrhea without the potentially allergenic component of peanut oil; and TX-004HR, an applicator-free vaginal estradiol softgel drug candidate for the treatment of moderate to severe dyspareunia, a symptom of vulvar and vaginal atrophy in post-menopausal women with vaginal linings that do not receive enough estrogen.

