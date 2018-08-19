Ties.DB Trading 82.4% Higher This Week (TIE)

Ties.DB (CURRENCY:TIE) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. During the last seven days, Ties.DB has traded 82.4% higher against the US dollar. Ties.DB has a total market cap of $1.55 million and approximately $102.00 worth of Ties.DB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ties.DB token can now be purchased for $0.0379 or 0.00000581 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Tidex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00005380 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003593 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015295 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000348 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.78 or 0.00302660 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.17 or 0.00155609 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000225 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00011750 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 24.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00040232 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Ties.DB Token Profile

Ties.DB was first traded on August 7th, 2017. Ties.DB’s total supply is 59,251,278 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,820,992 tokens. The Reddit community for Ties.DB is /r/tiesnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ties.DB’s official Twitter account is @tiesnetwork. Ties.DB’s official website is ties.network.

Buying and Selling Ties.DB

Ties.DB can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Tidex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ties.DB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ties.DB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ties.DB using one of the exchanges listed above.

