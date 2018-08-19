ToaCoin One Day Trading Volume Tops $13,459.00 (TOA)

ToaCoin (CURRENCY:TOA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 19th. ToaCoin has a total market capitalization of $3.00 million and approximately $13,459.00 worth of ToaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ToaCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including C-CEX, Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and Trade Satoshi. During the last week, ToaCoin has traded down 5.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00043995 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004665 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.38 or 0.00255194 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000488 BTC.

GoNetwork (GOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002108 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002400 BTC.

Gambit (GAM) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00061477 BTC.

LoMoCoin (LMC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000214 BTC.

ToaCoin Profile

ToaCoin (TOA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 9th, 2017. ToaCoin’s total supply is 9,037,811,169 coins and its circulating supply is 2,584,127,542 coins. ToaCoin’s official Twitter account is @toacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ToaCoin is www.toacoin.com. The Reddit community for ToaCoin is /r/TOACoin_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ToaCoin

ToaCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX, Trade Satoshi, CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ToaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ToaCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ToaCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

