Traders Buy Facebook, Inc. Common Stock (FB) on Weakness After Insider Selling

Traders purchased shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:FB) on weakness during trading hours on Friday following insider selling activity. $1,155.68 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $1,024.04 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $131.64 million into the stock. Of all stocks tracked, Facebook, Inc. Common Stock had the highest net in-flow for the day. Facebook, Inc. Common Stock traded down ($0.90) for the day and closed at $173.80Specifically, VP Colin Stretch sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.00, for a total value of $139,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 93,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,458,890. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 240,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.71, for a total value of $52,010,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,271,334 shares of company stock valued at $2,576,976,314 in the last three months. Insiders own 16.25% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “$210.91” rating and issued a $242.00 price objective on shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Wedbush set a $260.00 price objective on Facebook, Inc. Common Stock and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. UBS Group cut their target price on Facebook, Inc. Common Stock from $214.00 to $212.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Facebook, Inc. Common Stock from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook, Inc. Common Stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.46.

The stock has a market capitalization of $523.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.40.

Facebook, Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The social networking company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.01). Facebook, Inc. Common Stock had a return on equity of 28.16% and a net margin of 39.31%. The business had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. Common Stock will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FB. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock in the fourth quarter valued at $103,000. Santori & Peters Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock in the fourth quarter valued at $116,000. Risk Paradigm Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock by 81.4% in the fourth quarter. Risk Paradigm Group LLC now owns 655 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Cribstone Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock by 186.2% in the second quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 624 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock in the second quarter valued at $122,000. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Facebook, Inc. Common Stock Company Profile (NASDAQ:FB)

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. Its products include Facebook Website and mobile application that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing visual stories through photos, videos, and direct messages; Messenger, a messaging application to communicate with other people, groups, and businesses across various platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a mobile messaging application.

