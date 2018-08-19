Tradition Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF (BIZD)

Tradition Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 13,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000. Tradition Capital Management LLC owned about 0.11% of VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF by 24.3% during the first quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 37,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 7,408 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $134,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF by 21.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 51,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 9,216 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $172,000. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $183,000.

VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF stock opened at $17.15 on Friday. VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF has a 1-year low of $15.39 and a 1-year high of $17.86.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.