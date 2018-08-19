Trican Well Service (TCW) PT Lowered to C$4.25

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity from C$4.50 to C$4.25 in a research note issued to investors on Friday. Canaccord Genuity’s target price suggests a potential upside of 57.99% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. GMP Securities set a C$5.25 target price on Trican Well Service in a research report on Friday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Trican Well Service from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. TD Securities boosted their target price on Trican Well Service from C$4.25 to C$4.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on Trican Well Service from C$5.75 to C$5.50 in a research report on Friday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Trican Well Service currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$5.28.

Get Trican Well Service alerts:

TCW opened at C$2.69 on Friday. Trican Well Service has a 52 week low of C$2.62 and a 52 week high of C$5.34.

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported C($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.08) by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$171.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$172.68 million. Trican Well Service had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 4.77%.

Trican Well Service Company Profile

Trican Well Service Ltd., an oilfield services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. It offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, gas migration prevention, cement design solutions, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

Read More: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for Trican Well Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trican Well Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.