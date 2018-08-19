Tutor Perini (TPC) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Study Shows

Headlines about Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. The research firm scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Tutor Perini earned a daily sentiment score of 0.01 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the construction company an impact score of 48.3095984341861 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s scoring:

Get Tutor Perini alerts:

Shares of TPC traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 265,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,401. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 2.01. Tutor Perini has a 1-year low of $17.55 and a 1-year high of $29.90.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The construction company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Tutor Perini had a return on equity of 4.55% and a net margin of 2.58%. research analysts anticipate that Tutor Perini will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on TPC shares. DA Davidson set a $38.00 price target on Tutor Perini and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Tutor Perini from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Tutor Perini from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.63.

In related news, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 50,000 shares of Tutor Perini stock in a transaction on Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.83, for a total transaction of $991,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

Tutor Perini Company Profile

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction, replacement, and reconstruction of infrastructure, including highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities.

Further Reading: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Receive News & Ratings for Tutor Perini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tutor Perini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.