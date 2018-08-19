Two Harbors Investment Corp (TWO) CEO Purchases $77,050.00 in Stock

Two Harbors Investment Corp (NYSE:TWO) CEO Thomas Siering acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.41 per share, with a total value of $77,050.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE:TWO opened at $15.61 on Friday. Two Harbors Investment Corp has a 52-week low of $13.85 and a 52-week high of $16.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 0.32.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. Two Harbors Investment had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 80.75%. The business had revenue of $172.12 million during the quarter. equities research analysts predict that Two Harbors Investment Corp will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 25th were issued a dividend of $0.1584 per share. This represents a yield of 11.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 24th. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.29%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Treasurer State of Michigan grew its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 7.4% during the first quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 8,382,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,834,000 after purchasing an additional 580,000 shares during the period. Delphi Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 4.3% in the first quarter. Delphi Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,751,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,628,000 after acquiring an additional 154,900 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 2.3% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,419,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,023,000 after acquiring an additional 78,277 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 3.8% in the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 3,407,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,845,000 after acquiring an additional 123,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 13.2% in the second quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. now owns 3,153,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,828,000 after acquiring an additional 367,155 shares in the last quarter. 66.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TWO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank lowered Two Harbors Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Compass Point set a $16.00 price objective on Two Harbors Investment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Barclays set a $17.00 price objective on Two Harbors Investment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, May 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Two Harbors Investment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Two Harbors Investment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.58.

Two Harbors Investment Company Profile

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, hybrid mortgage loans, or derivatives; non-agency securities collateralized by prime mortgage loans, Alt-A mortgage loans, pay-option ARM loans, and subprime mortgage loans; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, as well as residential mortgage loans and non-hedging transactions.

