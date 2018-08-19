U Network Hits Market Capitalization of $5.20 Million (UUU)

U Network (CURRENCY:UUU) traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 18th. Over the last seven days, U Network has traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. U Network has a market cap of $5.20 million and $464,690.00 worth of U Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One U Network token can currently be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges including HADAX, DDEX, HitBTC and Bibox.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get U Network alerts:

CyberVein (CVT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000568 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Sentinel (SENT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000061 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000535 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000282 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About U Network

U Network is a token. Its launch date was February 9th, 2018. U Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,892,573,645 tokens. U Network’s official Twitter account is @UNetworkHQ. The Reddit community for U Network is /r/UNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. U Network’s official message board is medium.com/unetwork. The official website for U Network is u.network.

U Network Token Trading

U Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HADAX, HitBTC, Bibox and DDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as U Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire U Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase U Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for U Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for U Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.