U.S. Energy (USEG) Trading Down 15.7%

Shares of U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG) fell 15.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.76 and last traded at $0.86. 635,752 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 565% from the average session volume of 95,547 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.02.

Separately, ValuEngine raised U.S. Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 7.34 and a current ratio of 7.34.

U.S. Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:USEG)

U.S. Energy Corp., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition and development of oil and gas producing properties in the continental United States. It holds interests in various oil and gas projects in Williston Basin of North Dakota; Dimmit County of Texas; and Coastal Louisiana. As of December 31, 2017, the company had estimated proved reserves of 824,115 barrels of oil equivalent.

