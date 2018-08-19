UDR, Inc. (UDR) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lowered its stake in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 401,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 28,446 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned about 0.15% of UDR worth $15,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands lifted its stake in UDR by 62.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 57,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,154,000 after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in UDR by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 6,220 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Inc. lifted its stake in UDR by 71.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Inc. now owns 27,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 11,403 shares in the last quarter. Clinton Group Inc. purchased a new stake in UDR in the 2nd quarter worth $4,015,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of UDR by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 104,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,710,000 after buying an additional 6,965 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

Get UDR alerts:

Shares of NYSE:UDR opened at $39.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.30, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.42. UDR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.88 and a 12 month high of $40.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 6.03 and a current ratio of 6.03.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $259.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.59 million. UDR had a net margin of 18.47% and a return on equity of 6.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. equities analysts forecast that UDR, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 10th were paid a $0.3225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 9th. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.98%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of UDR from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of UDR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of UDR from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of UDR in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of UDR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.31.

In other UDR news, insider Jerry A. Davis sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total value of $387,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 234,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,093,423.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About UDR

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate properties in targeted U.S.

See Also: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR).

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.