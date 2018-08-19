Under Armour Inc Class A (UAA) PT Raised to $18.00 at Buckingham Research

Under Armour Inc Class A (NYSE:UAA) had its price objective increased by Buckingham Research from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning. Buckingham Research currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on UAA. ValuEngine raised Under Armour Inc Class A from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Wedbush raised their target price on Under Armour Inc Class A from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Under Armour Inc Class A from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Under Armour Inc Class A in a research report on Monday, June 25th. They set a neutral rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Under Armour Inc Class A in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. They set a neutral rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Under Armour Inc Class A has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.40.

Shares of UAA opened at $20.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a PE ratio of 107.84, a P/E/G ratio of 5.95 and a beta of -0.44. Under Armour Inc Class A has a 1 year low of $11.40 and a 1 year high of $24.69.

Under Armour Inc Class A (NYSE:UAA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). Under Armour Inc Class A had a positive return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Under Armour Inc Class A will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Andra AP fonden acquired a new position in Under Armour Inc Class A during the second quarter worth approximately $2,448,000. Global X Management Co LLC increased its position in Under Armour Inc Class A by 60.0% during the second quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 16,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 6,046 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its position in Under Armour Inc Class A by 19.0% during the second quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 23,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 3,771 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Under Armour Inc Class A by 1.7% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 234,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,265,000 after buying an additional 4,007 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Under Armour Inc Class A in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,283,000. 37.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Under Armour Inc Class A Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot, cold, and in between the extremes.

