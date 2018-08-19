Unitus (UIS) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $134.00

Unitus (CURRENCY:UIS) traded up 20.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 19th. One Unitus coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0054 or 0.00000085 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Unitus has a market capitalization of $337,197.00 and $134.00 worth of Unitus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Unitus has traded down 7.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,414.46 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $299.60 or 0.04675900 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $561.63 or 0.08765562 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57.31 or 0.00894857 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $96.95 or 0.01513775 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.33 or 0.00208197 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.63 or 0.02258247 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.29 or 0.00301038 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000027 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000414 BTC.

About Unitus

Unitus is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2014. Unitus’ total supply is 61,914,220 coins. The Reddit community for Unitus is /r/Unitus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Unitus’ official website is unitus.online. Unitus’ official Twitter account is @UnitusCoin.

Unitus Coin Trading

Unitus can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unitus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unitus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Unitus using one of the exchanges listed above.

