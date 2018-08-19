Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B (UHS) Sets New 12-Month High at $128.17

Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B (NYSE:UHS)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $128.17 and last traded at $127.80, with a volume of 539346 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $125.37.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. TheStreet cut shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.56.

Get Universal Health Services Inc. Class B alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.86.

Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B (NYSE:UHS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The health services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.08. Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B will post 9.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 31st. Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.31%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,175 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 6,944 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,645 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 4,457 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,855 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.12% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Health Services, Inc. Class B (NYSE:UHS)

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

Featured Article: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Inc. Class B Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services Inc. Class B and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.