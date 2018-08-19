US Foods (USFD) Price Target Lowered to $39.00 at Citigroup

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) had its price target cut by analysts at Citigroup from $45.00 to $39.00 in a report issued on Friday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.18% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on USFD. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of US Foods from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of US Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Pivotal Research restated a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of US Foods in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $45.00 target price on shares of US Foods and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.50.

Get US Foods alerts:

Shares of US Foods stock opened at $33.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.21, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.17. US Foods has a 1 year low of $25.43 and a 1 year high of $40.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 billion. US Foods had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 2.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. analysts expect that US Foods will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider David A. Rickard sold 8,588 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.47, for a total value of $321,792.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,203,911.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jay Kvasnicka sold 42,685 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.18, for a total transaction of $1,587,028.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $828,853.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in shares of US Foods in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $21,368,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its stake in shares of US Foods by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 32,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in shares of US Foods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,417,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of US Foods by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 174,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,719,000 after purchasing an additional 42,111 shares during the period. Finally, TLP Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of US Foods by 1,423.9% in the 1st quarter. TLP Group LLC now owns 7,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 6,664 shares during the period.

US Foods Company Profile

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. Its customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

Read More: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.