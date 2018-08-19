Usca Ria LLC Purchases 1,136 Shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF (SRLN)

Usca Ria LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,751 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the quarter. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF were worth $834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aozora Bank LTD. acquired a new stake in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $99,248,000. Conning Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $74,473,000. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF by 6,863.4% during the first quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 1,137,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,211 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF by 17.1% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,873,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,108,000 after purchasing an additional 712,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF by 49.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,863,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,361,000 after purchasing an additional 613,251 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SRLN opened at $47.17 on Friday. SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $46.74 and a 1-year high of $47.69.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 1st.

