ValuEngine Lowers Teradyne (TER) to Hold

ValuEngine cut shares of Teradyne (NYSE:TER) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on TER. Robert W. Baird reissued a neutral rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Teradyne in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Teradyne from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Teradyne from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Teradyne from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Teradyne to $45.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Teradyne has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $47.69.

Shares of TER stock opened at $39.26 on Wednesday. Teradyne has a 12-month low of $32.06 and a 12-month high of $50.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 3.89.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. Teradyne had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 20.82%. The company had revenue of $527.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $508.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Teradyne will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vulcan Value Partners LLC acquired a new position in Teradyne in the 2nd quarter worth $160,491,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Teradyne by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,587,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $98,507,000 after purchasing an additional 49,232 shares during the period. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new position in Teradyne in the 2nd quarter worth $89,655,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Teradyne by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,588,113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $72,593,000 after purchasing an additional 24,067 shares during the period. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors boosted its stake in Teradyne by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 1,535,739 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,466,000 after purchasing an additional 460,339 shares during the period. 94.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. Its Semiconductor Test segment offers semiconductor test products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

